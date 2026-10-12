60 countries pledge to defend freedom of navigation through international straits

Trucks pass through a highway toll point during a slow-drive protest as drivers demand that the government act to lower fuel prices, in Coimbra, Portugal, Sept 25, 2026. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Trucks pass through a highway toll point during a slow-drive protest as drivers demand that the government act to lower fuel prices, in Coimbra, Portugal, Sept 25, 2026. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Sixty countries backed a declaration on Monday opposing tolls and other restrictions on navigation through straits used for international shipping, pledging to work to preserve freedom of passage.

“We support ongoing defensive and non-escalatory multilateral initiatives aimed at preserving the freedom of navigation,” the declaration said.

Supported by countries including members of the European Union, Australia, Japan and the UK, the declaration opposed measures that could impede lawful passage through international straits.

“We oppose any measures, including the imposition of unlawful fees, tolls, discriminatory restrictions, prior authorization requirements or other conditions, that would hamper or impair lawful navigation, through straits used for international navigation,” it added.