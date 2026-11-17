BNP MP Md Osman Faruk has resigned from his seat representing Kishoreganj-3 on health grounds, prompting the speaker to declare the constituency vacant.

The announcement came on Tuesday, shortly after Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad opened the fourth session of parliament.

The speaker said Faruk had sent a signed resignation letter, expressing his decision to step down with effect from Nov 14.

“I received the resignation letter on Nov 15, 2026. As it was submitted in accordance with the rules, I have accepted it,” Hafiz Uddin said.

Citing the Constitution, he said Kishoreganj-3, constituency No. 164, had become vacant from the morning of Nov 15 under Article 67(2).

The speaker also informed parliament of the vacancy under Rule 178(3) of the Rules of Procedure.

Article 67(2) of the Constitution allows a lawmaker to resign by sending a signed letter to the speaker. The seat becomes vacant from the time the speaker receives the letter.

Parliament Secretariat officials said Osman Faruk had been living in the United States for a long time, where he was receiving medical treatment. He decided to give up his parliamentary seat because of his health.

The former education minister was also unable to vote in the recent presidential election.

While in the US, he had informed the Parliament Secretariat by letter that he would not be able to cast his vote.

Faruk, a vice-chairman of the BNP, served as education minister in Khaleda Zia’s government from 2001 to 2006.

After spending eight years in the US, he returned to Bangladesh in October 2024 and resumed active politics.

He won the Feb 12 election as the BNP candidate for Kishoreganj-3, covering Karimganj and Tarail.

He received 112,466 votes under the party’s paddy sheaf symbol. His nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Jehad Khan, secured 102,476.

Under Article 123(4) of the Constitution, a by-election must generally be held within 90 days of a parliamentary seat falling vacant.