Electricity from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has fed into the national grid for the first time, setting a major milestone for Bangladesh's first atomic energy facility.

Power Grid Bangladesh PLC said the trial run began after the plant in Pabna's Ishurdi Upazila synchronised with the national grid at 3:16pm on Tuesday, with output hitting 350MW by 3:45pm.

Grid synchronisation links a power station's generators to the national network, allowing engineers to match voltage and frequency before commercial generation begins.

Officials noted that test runs and safety checks will continue across different capacity levels over the coming months.

The plant's first unit achieved its first controlled nuclear reaction, or "first criticality", on Oct 11, initiating heat generation from nuclear fuel inside the reactor.

Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Managing Director Md Zahedul Hasan earlier said trial operations at different capacities could run for seven to eight months, subject to test results at each stage.

Built with technical and financial backing from Russia, the Rooppur facility features two units designed to generate 1,200MW each, bringing total planned capacity to 2,400MW.

The project deadline, initially set for December 2025, has been extended twice to June 2028.

Costs have risen by about Tk 260 billion because of the higher dollar exchange rate, taking the total to Tk 1.39 trillion.

First Phase of Trial Supply

The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission said the first phase of grid supply would continue for eight to 10 hours.

Engineers will use this period to test the turbine, generator and systems coordinating the plant with the national grid.

The plant will then be disconnected for technical checks. After a break of around 28 hours, it will reconnect for another four to six hours of supply.

Each stage will assess the performance of the plant’s equipment, turbine and generator, as well as their coordination with the grid.

If the results are satisfactory, the plant will need approval from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) before proceeding with further trials.

Under the contract with the Russian contractor, the first unit is likely to begin commercial power supply at full capacity after 10 months of trial operations.