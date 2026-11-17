The Pacific island nation of Fiji could emerge as a promising market for Bangladesh’s readymade garments, jute products, and skilled workforce.

Alongside export growth, Dhaka sees scope for market expansion through opportunities for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to invest in Fiji’s agriculture, fisheries, and food processing sectors.

Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir discussed these prospects during a meeting with Fiji’s non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jagannath Sami at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

According to a media statement issued by the commerce ministry, the high commissioner noted during the meeting that Fiji, which has a population of around 930,000, receives more than one million tourists annually.

"To meet the demands of its tourism and hospitality industries, the country has to import nearly 50 percent of its food products," he said. "As a result, there are significant opportunities for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to invest in fruit and vegetable production, food processing, and fisheries."

He added that investing in Fiji offers access to duty-free or preferential market entry into Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada.

"Tax holiday incentives are also being offered to foreign investors," he added. "Moreover, rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives to plastic has created export potential for Bangladeshi jute products and bags."

Highlighting a shortage of skilled and semi-skilled labour in Fiji, the high commissioner explained that this demand has been driven by many local skilled workers migrating to Australia and New Zealand in search of higher incomes.

The process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on labour mobility between the two countries to recruit workers from Bangladesh is now in its final stages.

The ministry's statement also claimed that Jagannath indicated Fiji is "positive" about allowing the family members of recruited workers to reside in the country alongside them.

During the talks, Muktadir proposed establishing links between the chambers of commerce of both nations and organising business-to-business (B2B) meetings to strengthen ties between their business communities.

Both sides also agreed to establish a joint trade commission or sign a trade-related MoU to institutionalise bilateral trade and investment relations.