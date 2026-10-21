Fresh uranium shipment reaches Rooppur under tight security

A fresh shipment of nuclear fuel from Russia has arrived at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna's Ishwardi under tight security.

The convoy carrying the uranium reached the plant around 10am on Wednesday, according to project site in-charge Ruhul Quddus.

The fuel arrived at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a special flight from Russia on Tuesday night and was received by officials of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority.

Early on Wednesday, three lorries carrying the shipment left the airport for Rooppur, travelling via the Jamuna Bridge, Bonpara in Natore and Dashuria in Ishwardi.

Army, police and intelligence personnel provided security along the route.

Quddus said seven consignments containing 163 fuel assemblies were due to arrive for the plant's second unit. Another 48 assemblies would be delivered in two consignments for refuelling the first unit.

The latest shipment forms part of those deliveries, with eight more flights expected from Russia in November and December.

Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom expects to complete the fuel deliveries by December.

First Unit Awaits Power Generation

Fuel loading has been completed at the first unit of the 2,400MW Rooppur plant, but a fault in a safety valve has delayed the start of electricity generation.

Quddus said the valve passed its final test on Sept 30, allowing specialists to begin the initial stages of reactor start-up on Oct 11.

The first unit is expected to begin supplying electricity to the national grid by November, subject to the completion of the remaining tests and preparations.