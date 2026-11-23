Bangladesh’s Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has resumed supplying electricity to the national grid for a second trial, with plans to deliver 300-350MW from its first unit.

The supply began at 10:20am on Monday at the plant in Pabna’s Ishurdi. The latest test is scheduled to run for between 10 and 24 hours, project Director Md Kabir Hossain said.

Rooppur first supplied electricity to the national grid on Nov 17, at 3:16pm, when it delivered 350MW on a trial basis. The plant was disconnected from the grid after about eight and a half hours.

Following that first test, engineers checked the performance of the plant’s equipment and operating systems. The second round of supply is part of that process.

An earlier notice from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said each stage of the trial would assess the performance and stability of the plant’s turbine, generator and systems linked to the national grid.

The tests will also determine whether the plant can safely supply electricity at different output levels.

A key part of the process is grid synchronisation, which checks whether the electricity generated by the plant matches the national grid’s voltage and frequency.

Trial supply to the grid does not mean commercial operations have begun. Further technical tests and safety checks are required before the plant can operate at full capacity.

Controlled nuclear fission, known as first criticality, began in the first unit on Oct 11 at 3:34pm. The process marked the start of controlled heat production from nuclear fuel.

On Oct 29, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) approved tests to gradually increase the first unit’s power generation capacity.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is being built under the science ministry with technical and financial assistance from Russia.

Each of its two units has a capacity of 1,200MW, giving the plant a planned total output of 2,400MW.

The project was originally scheduled for completion by December 2025. Its deadline has been extended twice, now to June 2028.

The cost has risen by about Tk 260 billion to Tk 1.39 trillion, mainly due to the increase in the dollar exchange rate.

After the first grid connection on Nov 17, Science and Technology Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam told bdnews24.com that the government hoped to raise the first unit’s output to 1,100-1,200MW by January.

Several more stages of trial operations must be completed before the first unit can begin commercial generation.

The Atomic Energy Commission had earlier said the agreement with the Russian contractor provided for a 10-month trial operation period.

The plan is to begin commercial electricity supply from the first unit at full capacity after that period.