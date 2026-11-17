5 more die of dengue, another 1,537 new patients hospitalised

Five more people have died from dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while 1,537 new patients have been admitted to hospitals.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the latest figures were reported in its dengue bulletin issued on Tuesday, covering the 24 hours to 8am.

All five deaths were reported in Dhaka Division, bringing the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 507 this year.

Since the beginning of the year, 165,644 people have been hospitalised with dengue. Of these, 159,528 have recovered and returned home, while 5,609 remain in hospitals.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of new admissions, with 444 patients.

The Chattogram Division recorded 297 new admissions. Among the remaining divisions, Rajshahi recorded 123, Khulna 267, Barishal 308, Rangpur 38, Mymensingh 57 and Sylhet three.

Doctors have advised people to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding sites, discard stagnant water that has remained for more than three days and seek medical advice promptly if they develop a fever.