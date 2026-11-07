Hridoy breaks Mominul's record, surpasses Tamim's sixes mark in Sylhet

Towhid Hridoy has surpassed Mominul Haque's record for the highest score in a maiden Test century by a Bangladeshi and broken Tamim Iqbal's mark for the most sixes in a Test innings.

The middle-order batter struck his maiden Test double-century to lead a remarkable Bangladesh fightback against West Indies on the third day of the second Test in Sylhet on Saturday.

Hridoy was unbeaten on 208 off 314 balls, with 19 fours and eight sixes, as Bangladesh reached 340-8 after 101 overs, trailing West Indies' first-innings total of 356 by just 16 runs.

He went past Mominul's 181 against New Zealand in Chattogram in 2013, which had stood as Bangladesh's highest score by a batter registering his first Test hundred.

Hridoy broke that record in the final over before tea, striking Jomel Warrican for a six and a four off successive deliveries.

He then became the first Bangladeshi to convert his maiden Test century into a double-century, reaching the milestone with a single off Warrican.

Hridoy also became only the fourth Bangladeshi to score a Test double-century, joining Mushfiqur Rahim, who has three, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

After equalling Tamim's record of seven sixes, Hridoy claimed the outright Bangladesh Test record by launching Joshua Bishop over deep midwicket for his eighth.

Tamim had struck seven sixes during his 206 against Pakistan in Khulna in 2015.

Hridoy's innings has brought several other records.

He surpassed Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 171 against Ireland in 2025 to register the highest individual Test score at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, he went past Mahmudullah's 136 against West Indies in Mirpur in 2018 to record Bangladesh's highest individual Test score against the Caribbean side.

Hridoy also shared a 117-run eighth-wicket partnership with Taijul Islam, eclipsing the previous record of 67 at the Sylhet venue, set by Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya in 2024.

Taijul contributed 22 off 56 balls before being stumped by Amir Jangoo off Warrican.

The records have come in a remarkable turnaround for Hridoy, whose previous highest score in four Test innings was just 42.

He had faced criticism for his dismissals in both innings of the previous Test in Mirpur and might not even have featured in the Sylhet XI had Mominul been available. The experienced batter missed the match because of concussion.

Hridoy's unbeaten innings has helped Bangladesh recover from 184-7 to within touching distance of West Indies' first-innings total.