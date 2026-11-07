November 07, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Neymar's father appointed Santos FC CEO

He has played a key role in his son's career and founded the agency NR Sports, which holds the rights to the Santos player's name and image

Neymar&#039;s father appointed Santos FC CEO
Football - Paris St Germain vs Amiens SC - Ligue 1 - Paris, France - Aug 5, 2017 Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar talks with his father, Neymar Snr (L), while in the stands. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 02:43 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 02:42 PM

Brazilian club Santos FC said on Friday it had appointed Neymar's father and agent, Neymar Sr, as its CEO.

Neymar's father has played a key role in his son's career and founded the agency NR Sports, which holds the rights to the Santos player's name and image.

According to reports in Brazilian media, Neymar Sr's contract runs until December and he will stay on in the role if Santos president Marcelo Teixeira is re-elected next month.

Santos are ninth in the Brazilian Serie A standings with 47 points from 34 matches.

"We have been working daily to find solutions and alternatives to improve Santos's situation and strengthen our management," Teixeira said in a statement.

"The arrival of Neymar Sr as the new CEO represents one more step in this process. I am confident that, with his experience and knowledge, we will be able to move forward even further and, together, build an ever-stronger club."

Former Barcelona and Paris St Germain player Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 80 goals in 130 appearances, returned to his childhood club Santos in 2025.

He was part of the Brazil squad at this year's World Cup in North America, but in late July said he no longer wanted to play for the national team, weeks after suggesting his international career had ended following their last-16 defeat by Norway.

Related Stories
Cafu hails Neymar's legacy
Cafu hails Neymar&#039;s legacy
West Ham sack manager Espirito Santo
West Ham sack manager Espirito Santo
Two-game ban for Neymar after mouth-covering clash
Two-game ban for Neymar after mouth-covering clash
Girls may show stronger social attention from birth: study
Girls may show stronger social attention from birth: study
Read More
Hridoy rewrites record books in Sylhet
Hridoy rewrites record books in Sylhet
Russian strikes hit Kyiv power sites, bridge
Russian strikes hit Kyiv power sites, bridge
Neymar&#039;s father named Santos CEO
Neymar's father named Santos CEO
Nov 7 is Bangladesh&#039;s &#039;Magna Carta&#039;: Tarique
Nov 7 is Bangladesh's 'Magna Carta': Tarique
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More