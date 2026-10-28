October 29, 2026

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Neymar handed two-game suspension for covering mouth during argument

The suspension means he will miss Santos' next three matches

Neymar handed two-game suspension for covering mouth during argument

Reuters

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 02:37 AM

Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 02:37 AM

Santos captain Neymar has been handed a two-match suspension for covering his mouth while arguing with an opponent during Saturday's 1-1 Brazilian Serie A draw with Bahia, Brazil's Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old was sent off following an altercation with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, and the sports tribunal found him guilty of violating the Vinicius Jr rule that forbids players from covering their mouths during on-field confrontations.

The STJD said the referee's report also noted that Neymar, after being sent off, ran towards the visitors' bench to confront his opponent and had to be restrained by teammates.

The suspension means Neymar will miss Santos' next three matches. He is already banned for Wednesday's league game against Palmeiras after accumulating three yellow cards and will serve two additional matches for the protocol violation.

Neymar and Santos can appeal the ruling regarding the violation.

The latest suspension comes three months after Neymar became the first player in Brazil's top flight to be temporarily removed from the field under a new rule being tested in the league to curb time-wasting by goalkeepers.

The former Brazil captain is not expected to return to action until late November.

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