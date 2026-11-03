November 03, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

West Ham part ways with manager Espirito Santo

The process of recruiting a new head coach is already under way, the club say

West Ham part ways with manager Espirito Santo
Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - West Ham United v Leeds United - London Stadium, London, Britain - Apr 5, 2026 West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo reacts. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 09:04 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 09:04 PM

West Ham United ended Nuno Espirito Santo's stint as manager on Tuesday after back-to-back defeats which have left them only eighth in the Championship as the club pursues a return to the Premier League.

Espirito Santo joined a struggling West Ham in September 2025, but was unable to turn the team around and they were relegated to the second tier for the first time since 2011.

"The Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the Club's objectives and expectations remain on track," West Ham said.

West Ham had stuck with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur boss, who was named manager of the month in September. Results tailed off last month, however, with successive home defeats by Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

"The process of recruiting a new head coach is already under way," West Ham said in a statement.

"Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will take temporary charge of squad preparations ahead of tomorrow evening's EFL Championship fixture at Cardiff City," they added.

Related Stories
Jaissle rues Newcastle players going off script
Jaissle rues Newcastle players going off script
S Africa recall De Zorzi, Hamza
S Africa recall De Zorzi, Hamza
Donatella Versace launches new label with Revolve
Donatella Versace launches new label with Revolve
Millwall, West Ham draw 2-2 in rivalry return
Millwall, West Ham draw 2-2 in rivalry return
Read More
16 held in Mirpur amid labour protests
16 held in Mirpur amid labour protests
Malaysia declines India&#039;s request to extradite Zakir Naik
Malaysia declines India's request to extradite Zakir Naik
US voters weigh cost of living before midterms: poll
US voters weigh cost of living before midterms: poll
USA-ELECTION/MAINE
US to end $4bn military aid to Israel: Trump
Read More
Opinion

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa
Read More