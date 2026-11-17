US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS

US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS

A forensic expert has said he believes convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 prison death was the result of a homicide rather than suicide, according to the BBC.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight after presenting his findings in London on Monday, Prof Michael Freeman said his review of New York City medical examiner records suggests Epstein was strangled with a ligature, likely from behind, before his body was suspended from a bunk bed.

Freeman, a former cause-of-death expert in US police custody cases, including George Floyd’s, cited apparent fingernail marks on Epstein’s neck, facial injuries and deep bleeding in his left shoulder as evidence of an assault.

He conducted the unpaid analysis using files provided by Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, noting his research has not been peer-reviewed and offering no theory on who might be responsible.

According to the BBC, New York authorities originally concluded Epstein died by suicide on Aug 10, 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, citing an absence of defensive wounds.

Former chief medical examiner Dr Barbara Sampson has previously stated she stands firmly behind the suicide determination.