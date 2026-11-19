By day, Jumen Khan works in a garment factory. In between, he walks the streets of Dhaka with a phone in hand, and his pictures have now won him a place on a global stage.

The Bangladeshi photographer has won the Judges’ Choice Award at the Xiaomi Imagery Global Awards 2026, the only Bangladeshi among seven winners picked from around the world.

The winners were announced recently on the Xiaomi Imagery website, and each receives a cash prize.

The Xiaomi Imagery Global Awards is an annual international mobile photography competition organised by the tech giant in collaboration with camera manufacturer Leica. The competition gives Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphone users around the world the opportunity to submit their photos and showcase mobile photography and visual storytelling.

Photographers from many countries submitted work this year across seven categories, including portrait, street moments, cultural threads, emotional focus and photo series.

A seven-member international jury picked the winners on content, composition, light, creativity and emotional depth.

Jumen is a street photographer and documentary visual storyteller who has shot only on a mobile phone for the past six years.

He belongs to the Bangladeshi photography platform Ordinary Collective and also works as a freelance photojournalist. He won an honourable mention at the Xiaomi Imagery Awards 2025.

“This recognition is a big inspiration for my work,” he said. “It belongs not just to me but to our Ordinary Collective and to everyone in Bangladeshi photography. It will give me the courage to work more responsibly and more deeply in documentary and street photography.”

He said his win shows that a personal way of seeing and the wish to tell a story matter more than a big camera.

“I have mostly shot with a mobile and achieved this success through mobile photography,” he said.

He hopes to take on longer-term projects on ordinary people’s lives, their struggles and little-known sides of their culture.

Judge Cao Dan said the pictures capture the emotion and vitality of the country, with varied subjects and styles of expression. They cover everyday life, labour, religious rituals and other aspects of social life.

Cao said Jumen has made excellent use of the Xiaomi Leica’s capabilities, especially its colour rendering.

He added that it is not only a technical achievement, as Jumen’s deep love for people and life shows through the work and moves the jury deeply.