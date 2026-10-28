Noah Wyle named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

Noah Wyle poses with the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series Award for "The Pitt" during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, Sept 14, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Noah Wyle poses with the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series Award for "The Pitt" during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, Sept 14, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Actor Noah Wyle, the Emmy-winning star of the TV medical drama “The Pitt,” was named this year’s “sexiest man alive” by People magazine on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old said it “sounded like a prank” when he heard the news, adding: “Not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me.”

“I hope this changes everything. I hope it’s just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out,” he told People magazine with a laugh. “No, I don’t, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure.”

Wyle has won two Emmys for best actor in drama for his portrayal of Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in HBO's “The Pitt," the story of life in a Pittsburgh trauma center. He also starred as Dr John Carter in the long-running medical drama “ER," which debuted in 1994. His "ER" co-star George Clooney has received People's honor twice.

Other actors who have received the title from People magazine include Michael B Jordan, Idris Elba, John Krasinski, and Paul Rudd.