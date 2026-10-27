From Amazon to Google, the deep-pocketed investors in Anthropic

FILE PHOTO: People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, Sept 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, Sept 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Only a few startups have attracted as much investor conviction as Anthropic. Backed by some of the biggest names in technology and finance, the AI company has seen its valuation soar through successive funding rounds.

Its initial public offering now offers a closely watched test of whether investors beyond Silicon Valley share that enthusiasm for the leaders of the AI boom.

Here's a look at the key investors backing the Claude maker: