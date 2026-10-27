October 27, 2026

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From Amazon to Google, the deep-pocketed investors in Anthropic

The AI company’s initial public offering now offers a closely watched test of whether investors beyond Silicon Valley share the enthusiasm for AI boom

From Amazon to Google, the deep-pocketed investors in Anthropic
FILE PHOTO: People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, Sept 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 12:03 PM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 12:44 PM

Only a few startups have attracted as much investor conviction as Anthropic. Backed by some of the biggest names in technology and finance, the AI company has seen its valuation soar through successive funding rounds.

Its initial public offering now offers a closely watched test of whether investors beyond Silicon Valley share that enthusiasm for the leaders of the AI boom.

Here's a look at the key investors backing the Claude maker:

Investor Details
Amazon Amazon has invested at least $13 billion in Anthropic and in April agreed to invest up to an additional $20 billion. Anthropic also committed to spend more than $100 billion on the e-commerce giant's cloud services over 10 years
Alphabet's Google Google has committed up to $40 billion to Anthropic, including an initial $10 billion investment announced in April. The partnership provides Anthropic with cloud infrastructure and access to Google's AI chips, which are used to train and run Claude models
Spark Capital Spark Capital led Anthropic's $450 million Series C round in May 2023 and gained board representation through general partner Yasmin Razavi
Lightspeed Venture Partners Lightspeed led the $3.5 billion Series E round in March 2025 and later co-led the $13 billion Series F round at a $183 billion valuation in September that year
Fidelity Management & Research Fidelity participated in Series E and co-led the $13 billion Series F financing at a $183 billion valuation. The firm's other investments include Databricks and CoreWeave
Salesforce Ventures Salesforce Ventures participated in the $450 million Series C round and the $3.5 billion Series E financing. The software firm's venture arm has also invested in firms such as Cohere and Chainguard
ICONIQ Capital ICONIQ led the $13 billion Series F round at a $183 billion valuation and later co-led the $30 billion Series G financing. The venture capital firm's investments include OpenAI and smart ring maker Oura
GIC Singapore's sovereign wealth fund led the $30 billion Series G round at a $380 billion valuation. GIC has also invested in AI voice generation startup ElevenLabs
Coatue Management Coatue led the $30 billion Series G financing and later co-led the $65 billion Series H round. The investment firm has also financed companies such as Canva and CoreWeave
D1 Capital Partners D1 Capital invested across multiple large financings including Series E, Series F, Series G and Series H. The firm has holdings in Cognition AI and SpaceX
Sequoia Capital Sequoia was a significant investor in Series G and became one of the lead investors in the $65 billion Series H round at a $965 billion valuation
Altimeter Capital Altimeter invested in the September 2025 $13 billion fundraise and was a lead investor in the $65 billion Series H financing at a $965 billion valuation
Jaan Tallinn Skype co-founder Tallinn led Anthropic's first institutional financing, a $124 million Series A round in 2021. The angel investor has also funded open-source AI startup Zyphra and Rain AI
Eric Schmidt The former Google chief executive has backed Anthropic personally and is among the company's best-known individual investors. Schmidt has also funded Yann LeCun's Advanced Machine Intelligence
Menlo Ventures Menlo made its first investment in Anthropic in 2023 as part of a Series C round, and led Series D at an $18.4 billion valuation in 2024. It also participated in the $3.5 billion Series E round at a $61.5 billion valuation.
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