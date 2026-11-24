Garment workers demanding higher minimum wages have blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at several points in Gazipur, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The workers began the blockade around 9am on Tuesday in Bhabhanipur, Notun Bazar in Bagher Bazar and Bhogra Bypass, Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Md Amjad Hossain said.

Police, workers and witnesses said employees of several factories blocked the highway near Memberbari of Gazipur Sadar Upazila. Workers also protested by blocking the road at nearby Notun Bazar in Bagher Bazar.

The blockade halted traffic, leaving drivers and passengers stranded.

Members of Gazipur Industrial Police, district police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the Special Reserve Battalion (SRB) and Ansar are working at different points along the highway to restore normal traffic.

Workers were still occupying the road at 10:15am, officer Amjad said. Meanwhile, Employees of several garment factories in Gazipur city’s Konabari had also stayed away from work and staged protests.

Police and other law-enforcing agencies are trying to bring the situation under control, he added.