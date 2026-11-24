Hasina can only return through extradition while in handcuffs or under strict surveillance: Humaiun Kobir

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir says ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina cannot be brought back to Bangladesh according to her whims and can only return if she is extradited.

He made the remarks on Tuesday in response to a Reuters report that says Hasina, sentenced to death for crimes against humanity for attempting to supress the 2024 July Uprising, had announced plans to return to the country from her self-imposed exile in India on Dec 16 aboard a Biman Bangladesh flight.

It is the first time Hasina has set a specific date for her return.

Humaiun said, "Reality and desire are two different things and you have to distinguish between them.”

"The reality is that a terrorist will never be allowed to come back other than through extradition."

He said, “The desire might be that… she sees herself returning to Bangladesh on a plane. No. She’s not a regular commercial passenger. She can only be brought back in handcuffs or through strict surveillance. That’s it.”

Earlier this month, Reuters had reported that Hasina had sought a new passport and other documents from the Bangladesh government in preparation for her return. Her travel documents had been cancelled months after she fled to New Delhi in the face of the mass uprising on Aug 5, 2024.

After the report, there were acts of violence, vandalism, and sabotage across the country that law enforcers say were perpetrated by her party, the Awami League, the activities of which are banned.

Dozens of activists of the party and its affiliate organisations have since been taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Hasina’s spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali told Reuters in a statement: "Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka."

"Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th."

The United Nations has said as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that ousted Hasina’s Awami League government after nearly 16 years in power. Bangladesh's war crimes court sentenced her to death in November last year in her absence for ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising, though she has denied the charges from exile.