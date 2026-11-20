Petrol bombs will not bring ‘fugitive criminal’ back to Bangladesh, says Humaiun Kobir

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has shrugged off a petrol bomb attack on his Sylhet residence, saying such violence will not bring back any "fugitive criminal" from India.

He said on Friday that the Awami League has turned into a criminal party, and a fugitive can be brought home only under the extradition treaty.

Fire was set outside his house in Sylhet city late on Thursday. Local residents claimed a petrol bomb had been thrown outside the house, but police said something made of cloth or paper had been set on fire.

The state minister spoke separately to journalists after a press conference on the International Court of Justice verdict on Myanmar’s Rohingya genocide.

He said those behind the attack would be brought to justice, adding that law-enforcing agencies were investigating.

Kobir accused the party’s leaders, including its chief, of encouraging such activities from abroad.

Asked about repeated attacks on the homes of ministers and lawmakers, he described the BNP government as “tolerant”, saying it would not use force indiscriminately as an authoritarian government would.

He said the country remained under control and the government would pursue those responsible and ensure they faced trial.

The minister added that Awami League members could not spread fear in Bangladesh and were themselves fleeing in fear.

Joking about the attackers shouting “Joy Bangla” before running away, he called it a slogan for them to make their escape.