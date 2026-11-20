Rohingya woman born in Bangladesh camp yearns for Arakan she never saw

Rahima Khatun Khushi has never seen Arakan, yet she longs to return to the homeland of her parents after a journey from a Bangladeshi refugee camp to the International Court of Justice.

Born and raised in the Kutupalong registered Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya, she initially hid her identity to study in mainstream schools and entered university before coming out as Rohingya in a 2018 interview with the Associated Press.

Facing online abuse, physical threats and what she called a September 2019 expulsion from Cox's Bazar International University over her identity, she turned to documenting evidence for Rohingya genocide cases and later resettled in Canada with her family in 2023.

From Camp to International Court

Khushi had studied up to Class 5 at a camp learning centre before moving to standard schools.

She completed secondary and higher secondary education in Cox's Bazar and enrolled in law at Cox's Bazar International University. She also took part in youth and social organisations.

After publicly identifying as Rohingya, she faced a backlash that she says led to her expulsion in September 2019. Despite having a full scholarship, she received no explanation from the university for her dismissal.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she recorded health awareness messages in the Rohingya dialect for projects run by the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR and the World Health Organization.

Her recordings reached more than 30 refugee camps.

She later joined international legal organisation Legal Action Worldwide, helping lawyers document evidence and collect witness accounts for the genocide case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar.

In 2023, Khushi moved to Canada with her mother and siblings. She now studies political science and law at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario and works as a settlement worker at Reception House Waterloo Region, helping newly arrived Rohingya families access housing, healthcare and other services.

She travelled to The Hague in the Netherlands to support The Gambia's legal team during hearings at the International Court of Justice. She assisted witnesses and interpreted for them.

Taking part meant switching to part-time studies for a semester, reducing her scholarship by about 1,000 Canadian dollars.

“I did not think about the money. I wanted to stand beside the victims of persecution and the witnesses,” she said.

Keeping Rohingya Crisis in Focus

Khushi also works with Canadian lawmakers and policymakers to keep the Rohingya crisis on the agenda.

About two months before the interview, she joined an advocacy programme on Parliament Hill with young leaders and Rohingya representatives.

She worries that the international community is losing interest in the crisis.

“We are working with Canadian leaders to keep the Rohingya issue active, because the world is almost beginning to forget,” she said.

A Homeland She Has Never Seen

Khushi's mother fled Myanmar with her family in 1992. She still recalls their home, farmland and a dog they had to leave behind during the escape. Those memories have shaped Khushi's connection to Arakan.

“I have never seen Arakan, but I have seen the Rohingya genocide. I have never seen Arakan, but I have heard my mother talk about what it means to them,” she said.

Although she is building a life in Canada, settling there permanently is not her dream.

“I am working hard and dreaming that one day I will return to Arakan,” she said.

She hopes other Rohingya can return too, but says that will require peace, dignity and recognition of their identity in their homeland.