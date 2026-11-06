90 million displaced people at risk from climate threats, UN refugee agency says

Rohingya refugee children eat ice cream to cool themselves during hot weather, as they walk along a road at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Ro Yassin Abdumonab

Rohingya refugee children eat ice cream to cool themselves during hot weather, as they walk along a road at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Ro Yassin Abdumonab

Nearly 90 million forcibly displaced people are living in countries increasingly exposed to climate-related droughts, floods and extreme heat, the UN refugee agency said on Friday, warning ahead of the COP31 climate summit that more funding is needed to help vulnerable communities adapt.

Nearly three-quarters of the world's forcibly displaced people are living in countries such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh that are exposed to severe climate-related risks, according to the report by the agency, known as UNHCR, published ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Turkey. The findings show the overlap between conflict, displacement and climate change, the report said.

"Climate adaptation in fragile and displacement-affected areas is a matter of survival," said Anton Leis Garcia, UNHCR's assistant high commissioner for operations.

"We need climate financing to reach the communities where the needs are greatest," he said.

The report highlighted the experience of a Sudanese refugee who fled conflict in al-Fashir in June 2023 to the Farchana refugee settlement in eastern Chad. The refugee said she sometimes goes a week without finding safe water and must walk increasingly long distances for alternative sources as nearby seasonal riverbeds dry up amid intensifying heat.

Returns at Risk

It also warned that climate change is making it harder for displaced people to return home sustainably.

In the first half of 2026, more than two-thirds of refugee returns were to countries highly exposed to climate hazards, placing them at risk of renewed displacement, the report said.

In Syria, where nearly 4 million displaced people have recently returned, people face worsening water scarcity and erratic rainfall, while flooding along the Euphrates River in May damaged homes and displaced thousands of people, the report said.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, one in three refugee settlements could experience at least 100 days of dangerous heat each year by 2050, threatening health and livelihoods, the report said. In some settlements in Ethiopia, including Helaweyn, dangerous heat could persist for more than 200 days a year, increasing the risks of heatstroke and premature death.

Sudanese refugees walk at the Iridimi refugee camp, northwest of Iriba, in Wadi Fira province, eastern Chad, Nov 27, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh To match Special Report SUDAN-POLITICS/REFUGEES

"Refugees often have limited access to cooling, water and reliable energy, making it harder to escape dangerous temperatures," the report said.

UNHCR also warned that a forecast supersized El Niño could worsen climate-related risks in many refugee-hosting countries and trigger further displacement.

In East Africa, severe flooding could displace up to 3 million people in Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda by the end of this year, UNHCR said. In the Sahel, drought, flooding and conflict could intensify competition over scarce resources, while parts of Asia face heightened risks of droughts, floods and cyclones.

UNHCR called on governments and climate-finance institutions meeting at COP31 to increase funding for climate adaptation, highlighting that only about 10 percent of climate finance reaches fragile or conflict-affected countries.

On Wednesday, a separate UN report found rich countries were falling well short of the $305 billion needed each year to help developing nations adapt to climate change, even as extreme weather events become more frequent and severe.