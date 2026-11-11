Salahuddin accuses opposition labour wing of orchestrating garment unrest

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has accused a labour organisation linked to an opposition party of leading garment-sector unrest.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, he alleged that large sums of money are being channelled from across the border to fuel the agitation.

He also claimed the government has evidence linking fugitive ministers, lawmakers and leaders of the ousted government to the turmoil.

Salahuddin said the unrest was being stoked by “ousted fascist forces” and their local allies, exploiting workers’ hardship amid rising living costs.

He said global conflicts had driven up fuel and other prices, making it harder for workers to meet household expenses.

The groups were taking advantage of the situation to incite protests, he alleged.

The government had acted against sabotage while easing workers’ difficulties, he said.

After meetings with workers, employers and other organisations, it formed a wage board ahead of schedule.

The board has held several meetings and is expected to announce a minimum wage soon, based on submissions from all sides.

Salahuddin said workers and employers had accepted the initiative and workers had returned to their jobs. Yet, he alleged, another group was trying to reignite unrest under the pretext of forming the wage board and setting a minimum wage.

He said the government had evidence that fugitive ministers, MPs and leaders of the former government were involved.

The minister also alleged that a labour organisation belonging to a party represented in parliament had led demonstrations at different locations under its own banner. Its leaders had instructed activists to continue protests at any cost, he said, citing videos circulating on social media.

He declined to name the party, saying he wanted to observe parliamentary conventions and preserve harmony. Opposition lawmakers protested, prompting Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal to call for calm.