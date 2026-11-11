Home minister compares Awami League's flight to Nazi retreat

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the Awami League will never regain power in Bangladesh, comparing the party’s flight after the July Uprising to the Nazis’ retreat from Germany after World War II.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday under Rule 300 of the Rules of Procedure, he responded to concerns about law and order raised a day earlier by the opposition leader and chief whip.

Salahuddin alleged that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is in India, has been directing party leaders through video and audio calls to prepare lists of people who took part in the July Uprising and demolish their homes.

He also accused her of threatening that the July activists would soon face severe consequences.

To underline his claim that the party would never return to power, the minister invoked the fate of Nazi Germany after its defeat in World War II.

“Almighty God may perhaps never grant her that opportunity again,” he told parliament. “The manner in which an entire party fled can only be compared and matched with the flight of [Adolf] Hitler's Nazi forces from Germany in world history.

“Just as the Nazis could never return to Germany or engage in politics again, the ‘fascist’ Awami [League] force that fled following the mass uprising will never be able to return to Bangladesh.”

Salahuddin also blamed the Awami League for recent arson and sabotage across the country, agreeing with the opposition leader that provocations were coming from across the border.

He further claimed that the public had become aware of confidential meetings in Dhaka between senior leaders of an unnamed political party and representatives of several foreign agencies.

He did not identify either the party or the agencies.

The minister called on the ruling party, parliamentary opposition and political groups outside parliament to unite against attempts to destabilise the country.

He said the solidarity built during the anti-fascist democratic movement must be preserved to prevent authoritarian forces from returning to power.