The Bangladesh Embassy in Morocco has provided e-passport registration and consular services to expatriates in Ghana during a three-day outreach programme.

The services ran from Saturday to Monday in Accra, with support from Bangladesh Community Ghana.

Embassy Counsellor and Head of Chancery Rajib Tripura and his personal officer Abdullah Al Mahmud travelled to Ghana to conduct the programme.

They also met expatriates and joined social and sporting events.

Expatriates welcomed the move. They previously had to travel to Rabat for passport and other consular services, which cost money and meant long leaves from work.

Community General Secretary Azad Hossain called for the outreach to continue regularly.

Service recipient Saiful Islam Kajol said his registration and passport correction took about 30 minutes without extra travel costs or prolonged absence from work.

Another expatriate, Bipresh Bhushan Talukder, welcomed the service as his two daughters’ passports are due to expire soon.

A community meeting was also held on Sunday evening, where members discussed consular support, legal remittance channels and employment opportunities for undocumented Bangladeshis.

Community President Md Aourongjeb urged the embassy to consider verifying the identities of people needing travel passes to return home through video calls, saying financial hardship and documentation problems prevent some expatriates from travelling back.

Rajib thanked the community for its cooperation and said he would inform the ambassador about the possibility of visiting Ghana at least once a year to provide consular services.