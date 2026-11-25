Marvel has dropped the final trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday” before its Dec 18 release.

The preview follows “Avengers: Endgame Encore”, where Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s teenage son is revealed, according to Variety.

The Fantastic Four travel back to bring Steve Rogers to the main timeline to face Doctor Doom, while his son discovers his father was Captain America.

The trailer shows Doctor Doom and his Sentinels battling the Avengers and X-Men, with Cyclops calling his teammates into action alongside heroes including Mister Fantastic, Thor and Yelena Belova.

Robert Downey Jr returns as a variant Doctor Doom alongside a star-studded cast featuring Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, “Fantastic Four: First Steps” leads, “Thunderbolts” actors and Fox’s X-Men cast.

Endgame Encore recently debuted at number one domestically with $26 million and added $143 million worldwide.

The re-release’s $143 million global boost helped lift “Avengers: Endgame” to the highest-grossing film of all time. Disney and Marvel are banking on another major hit.