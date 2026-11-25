Five years of unpaid VAT on electricity supplied to six Rahim Group companies has landed power producer Rahim Energy with a Tk 703 million bill, including penalties, the National Board of Revenue says.

The Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate in Narayanganj issued the final tax assessment against Rahim Energy on Wednesday, according to a media statement.

The company owes Tk 468.1 million in VAT and a further Tk 235 million in penalties, bringing the total to Tk 703.1 million.

Rahim Energy operates a power plant in Sonargaon’s Kanchpur, supplying electricity directly to six sister concerns of the Rahim Group.

Between May 2021 and April 2026, it provided services worth Tk 9.41 billion but deposited only Tk 2.26 million in VAT, the NBR said.

At the applicable rate of 5 percent, the tax on those services amounted to Tk 470.4 million. After deducting the amount already paid, the unpaid VAT stood at Tk 468.1 million, to which the penalty was added.

The commissionerate filed a case over the unpaid tax and issued the company a notice asking it to explain the shortfall.

But Rahim Energy failed to provide a satisfactory response when called for a hearing, the NBR said.

Following hearings involving both sides, the commissionerate issued its final tax assessment on Wednesday, determining the outstanding VAT and penalty.