Shipping containers sit on a Maersk vessel docked at the port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California, US, Mar 10, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

Shipping containers sit on a Maersk vessel docked at the port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California, US, Mar 10, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

The United States has announced fresh tariffs on Bangladesh and 13 other trading partners, including China, India and the European Union, as President Donald Trump presses ahead with his protectionist trade policy.

The proposed duties range from 20 to 40 percent, with China facing the highest rate, according to the BBC.

Vietnam will face the second-highest tariff, at 35 percent, while the other 12 countries and regions will be subject to rates of 20 to 25 percent.

The list includes Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The latest measures target what the Trump administration describes as structural excess industrial capacity in other countries, accusing them of flooding global markets with cheap exports.

The proposals follow an eight-month investigation under Section 301 of US trade law into what Washington considers unfair trade practices by its trading partners.

However, the new duties will take account of trade agreements reached with the Trump administration and will not be stacked on top of some existing tariffs, a senior US official said on Wednesday.

That means countries which have negotiated tariff ceilings with Washington may not face a substantial increase in the cost of exporting to the US.

For China, the proposed duties will remain within the 20 percent ceiling agreed under a year-old trade truce between the two countries, which is due to expire on Jan 10.

The new tariffs will not apply to about $30 billion worth of Chinese imports that Washington is considering for tariff reductions.

They will, however, add to tariffs imposed on Chinese goods during Trump's first term, which amounted to roughly 25 percent.

The proposed duties will also not be added to the 10 percent or 12.5 percent tariffs imposed in July on a wider group of 60 trading partners over alleged lax enforcement of anti-forced-labour laws.

China has rejected Washington's claims of industrial overcapacity, calling them a pretext for political manipulation.

"The so-called 'overcapacity' is a false issue, and China opposes using it as an excuse for political manipulation," foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, urging the world's two largest economies to maintain stable relations.

The new tariff proposals come despite setbacks for Trump's Republican Party in the November midterm elections.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted after the vote found that 62 percent of respondents supported efforts to repeal the tariffs.

The proposed duties will undergo a public notice and comment period, with a hearing scheduled before they take effect. The US official said the process could push implementation into January.