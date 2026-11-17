Prime Minister's Information Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman has said he does not believe India will attach conditions to returning ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, insisting Dhaka will never bow to unfair pressure.

Speaking on Tuesday, he said Bangladesh is now an independent, sovereign state standing on firm legal ground and will reject any unjust terms.

Asked about a BBC Bangla report alleging New Delhi had hinted at two conditions for handing over Hasina, Zahed said a government has no reason to respond to claims never officially communicated by another state.

How a Bangladeshi convict is tried upon return is strictly governed by domestic law, he added.

"Neither India nor any other country can dictate terms on this, and I do not believe they will," Zahed said during a media briefing on government progress at the Secretariat.

He said Bangladesh's political reality changed fundamentally after Aug 5, 2024, a shift other countries are gradually accepting.

"The era of forcing Bangladesh to yield under unfair pressure ended on Aug 5," he said, adding that Dhaka welcomes dialogue but will not accept external conditions where it holds the legal right.

According to the BBC Bangla report, Indian officials hinted at two conditions for extraditing Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 and was later sentenced to death for crimes against humanity during the July Uprising.

The report claimed New Delhi wants the Bangladesh Army to receive her either by sending a military aircraft to Delhi or at a land border crossing, mirroring her arrival in India aboard a military plane.

It also alleged Indian foreign ministry officials want guarantees that Hasina will be allowed to appeal her death sentence and face a fresh trial.

The report emerged after Hasina applied for a new passport and national identity card to return home.

While Dhaka has made no formal comment on her applications, it continues to demand her extradition to face justice.