Vinicius Jr continued his return to form with a hat-trick in Brazil's 7-0 friendly rout of Singapore on Tuesday as the five-time world champions bounced back from their dramatic 3-2 defeat by Japan.

The forward, who scored both Brazil's goals against Japan, completed his hat-trick inside 21 minutes. His Real Madrid teammate Endrick, along with Estevao Willian and Rayan, also netted and Singapore right back Raoul Suhaimi added to the hosts' misery with an own goal.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti and forward Raphinha watched from the stands after receiving red cards for protesting a decision not to award a foul on Joao Gomes in the build-up to Japan's winning goal.

Vinicius opened the scoring after being picked out inside the penalty area by midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. He quickly added a second and completed his treble when Estevao's pass set him up for a simple finish.

The 26-year-old said on Monday that a reduced training schedule and transfer interest may have contributed to his slow start to the season for Real, with only one goal and three assists in 12 appearances after signing a long-term contract extension in August.