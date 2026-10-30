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Chelsea's Alonso backs Estevao for bigger role ahead of Man United clash

The teenager has started two matches in all competitions so far this season

Chelsea&#039;s Alonso backs Estevao for bigger role ahead of Man United clash
Football - Premier League - Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Oct 10, 2026 Chelsea's Estevao arrives at the stadium ahead of the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 10:56 PM

Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 10:56 PM

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said Brazilian teenager Estevao would get opportunities this season and dismissed media speculation over a January loan move for the forward ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Spaniard Alonso has come under scrutiny over the 19-year-old's lack of playing time, with Chelsea reeling from a 2-0 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last week and a League Cup fourth-round exit on penalties at Liverpool on Wednesday.

Asked at a press conference on Friday if Estevao could go out on loan, Alonso said: "No discussions about that.

"The season is long and there will be moments for everyone. It's a process for the team, for Este, for myself.

"But I'm sure that in the season he'll have his games, his minutes. And we're still early in the season but he'll be there."

Estevao has only started two matches in all competitions so far this season and was an unused substitute against Liverpool.

"It's no secret that all players want to be on the pitch; they want to be playing," Alonso said.

"And when any of them haven't had enough minutes because of my decision, I have to take the responsibility for that, that they are not as happy as they could be."

Fifth-placed Chelsea carry a lengthy injury list into Saturday's home match with under-pressure United, who are 16th.

Forward Joao Pedro and captain Reece James remain sidelined, while defender Maxence Lacroix is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Wednesday's loss at Anfield.

"Max picked up an injury and we expect he is not going to be ready before the (November 9-17) international break," Alonso said. "He will be a few weeks out."

There was better news on midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is available despite being forced off against Liverpool with a minor issue. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez, meanwhile, could return before the international break as he recovers from a jaw injury.

"We still need to wait until next week, but there's a chance. In case he (Martinez) is ready to play, he will probably need a face mask," Alonso said.

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