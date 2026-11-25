‘Quietly, you shall live on in our hearts’: Toufique Khalidi’s memorial on Thursday

A newsroom, a way of doing journalism, and a generation of journalists bear the imprint of Toufique Imrose Khalidi. As a journalist, editor and institution-builder, he helped transform how news was delivered in Bangladesh, while insisting on a principle he believed the profession should never compromise: stories must name their sources.

“Accurate news, first” was the conviction he carried into the newsroom he led for two decades.

But who was the man behind that insistence? How did a young man with a background in school and university cricket find his way into journalism? And what did he leave behind in a profession he helped reshape?

The bdnews24.com family will come together on Thursday to remember him through stories and reflections on his life and work.

The memorial, titled “Quietly, you shall live on in our hearts: A tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi”, will begin at 4pm at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy.

Politicians, ministers, members of parliament, academics, researchers, journalists, writers, cultural figures, family members, friends, classmates, former colleagues and well-wishers are expected to speak, a bdnews24.com spokesperson said.

Khalidi's place in Bangladesh's modern media history was forged through a transformation that began two decades ago. In the first half of 2005, BDNEWS was still a news agency supplying reports to other media outlets. While other agencies relied on teleprinters, it had begun distributing news over the internet.

A change in ownership and management in 2006 brought a more radical shift. Under Khalidi's leadership, the organisation was transformed into the country's first dotcom company.

On Oct 23 that year, bdnews24.com began publishing round the clock, ushering in a new era of digital news in Bangladesh.

Khalidi remained the organisation's editor-in-chief and managing director until his death. He was also a director and shareholder of Bangladesh News 24 Hours Ltd, its owner company.

Born in Tangail on Jun 14, 1967, he began his journalism career in 1989 after completing a Master's degree in English literature at Dhaka University.

He joined the Sunday Express before moving into reporting and editorial roles at two leading English-language newspapers, The Daily Star and The Financial Express.

At The Daily Star, he served as diplomatic correspondent from 1991 to 1993, business editor from 1997 to 1998, and later as joint news editor and news editor of its weekend edition.

At The Financial Express, he worked as an assistant editor and senior correspondent, covering diplomacy, trade, politics and corruption.

From February 2000 to June 2005, he worked at BBC World Service in London, producing and presenting news and current affairs programmes and hosting the widely followed Debate.

He had also received specialist training in international journalism through fellowships at the Journalists in Europe Foundation in Paris and the Japan Foreign Press Centre.

His editorial work extended to television. He led the launch of Independent Television and served as its editor-in-chief from late 2010 to mid-2011, while continuing to head bdnews24.com.

His contribution to digital media also drew international recognition. In 2014, he was named among 14 leading digital media innovators from Asia-Pacific, Latin America and West Asia at the South-to-South Media Dialogue in South Africa. The government gave him a special honour on National ICT Day in December 2017.

He chaired UNESCO's World Press Freedom Day event in 2016 and attended the UN climate conference in Copenhagen in 2009 as an observer. He also took part in the Global Media Forum in Bonn in 2010, 2016, 2017 and 2019, and spoke at a panel at Harvard University's Bangladesh Rising conference in 2018.

At home, he contributed to policy discussions beyond journalism, serving on national committees formed to formulate and review online media policy in 2012 and 2015.

He was also on a committee that drafted policy for news agencies in 2008 and a national task force set up in 2007 to protect Dhaka's rivers.

Yet his most enduring influence may have been the standards he sought to make routine in the newsroom. He championed journalism that named its sources and placed accuracy above all else

The principle was not merely a slogan; it was a demand he made of the organisation and its journalists.

Upholding it, however, came at a cost. bdnews24.com faced dozens of lawsuits after refusing to remove older reports about a businessman's legal proceedings.

Khalidi himself was subjected to five years of harassment through an Anti-Corruption Commission case, following the displeasure of an influential quarter.

The case against him was withdrawn in September 2024, after the change of power in August.

With that chapter behind him, he was preparing to lead bdnews24.com into a new phase. The organisation was making plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary when, just 21 days before the milestone, Khalidi died on Oct 2.

He suffered a brain haemorrhage while on a personal visit to London. Taken to St Bartholomew's Hospital, he was pronounced dead by doctors. He was 59.

His body arrived in Bangladesh on the morning of Oct 10. After funeral prayers at the Old DOHS playground in Banani, he was buried that afternoon at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur.

The anniversary was meant to celebrate an institution he had helped build and lead for two decades. Instead, it became a moment of mourning for the man at its heart.

On Thursday, colleagues, friends and admirers will gather not only to remember his life, but also the work, principles and newsroom he leaves behind.