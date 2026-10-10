Toufique Imrose Khalidi returns to his beloved workplace one last time

The editor would often head straight to the office after arriving at the airport. He had done so many times before. But this time was different.

The vehicle carrying Toufique Imrose Khalidi stopped outside bdnews24.com's office at Red Crescent Concord Tower in Mohakhali.

However, he did not step into the newsroom. He would never again walk through the place he loved.

The remains of Khalidi, the late editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com and a pioneer of digital journalism in Bangladesh, arrived in Dhaka from London on Saturday.

His nephew Taraaf Tazeez Khalidi and his niece's husband, Akif Ahmed, received his coffin at Shahjalal International Airport around 11:30am. Khalidi's colleagues were also present.

From the airport, his remains were taken directly to the bdnews24.com office in Mohakhali, where former and current colleagues gathered to pay their respects. The newsroom he loved bade him a final farewell.

His colleagues had been waiting for his arrival.

Shortly before noon, Riazul, Khalidi's longtime driver, pulled up outside the office in the Toyota Axio he had driven for years.

Many watched the familiar car, but the editor did not emerge hurriedly from the back seat as he so often had.

Moments later, the siren of a refrigerated ambulance sounded behind it.

At the front of the vehicle were Khalidi's longtime personal aide Akib Javed and assistant Sujan Mia, who had accompanied him on countless occasions. This time, they had brought their "Sir" to the office premises for the last time.

An emotional scene unfolded as his remains arrived. Tearful colleagues broke down in grief.

Many former colleagues also came to the office to bid him farewell.

Among them was Ehsanul Haque Babu, a former chief reporter at bdnews24.com and now executive editor of the daily Agamir Shomoy.

"Toufique Bhai was not just our editor. He was our guardian. It is difficult to accept losing someone like him this way," he said.

"I will always remember working with him, his dedication to journalism and his sense of responsibility towards his colleagues."

Mohammad Faruk, a colleague from bdnews24.com's Chattogram Bureau, travelled to Dhaka in the morning to pay his last respects.

"I have been here since 2007. He always stood by people, helping them in times of need and difficulty," he said.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. We always pray for him. May Allah grant him a place in paradise."

Quazi Sarah Sadeea Noor Shwarno, another bdnews24.com colleague, spoke of the inseparable bond between Khalidi and the news organisation he had led for two decades.

"bdnews24.com means Toufique Imrose Khalidi. For the past two decades, these two names have gone hand in hand.

"He has returned to his own, deeply cherished workplace in a coffin. His colleagues have gathered around him. No one wanted him to return this way. But this is how he has come back, and it is extremely difficult, almost impossible, for his colleagues to accept."

Former colleague Kamal Hossain Talukdar recalled the lessons Khalidi had taught him about reporting.

"I worked at bdnews from 2007 to 2024. Toufique Bhai taught us to prepare thoroughly before going on an assignment and to ask the right questions. We must never ask questions simply to curry favour with the state.

"The ethics and principles of journalism he taught us have become part of who we are."

Colleague Sheikh Abu Taleb remembered Khalidi as a journalist whose thinking was always original.

"Toufique Bhai was a commanding presence in the world of ideas. He was a remarkable journalist who brought a fresh perspective to everything.

"It was a rare privilege to know him and work with him. I never imagined we would lose him so soon. I still cannot believe Toufique Bhai is gone. He will never again talk to us about the news or tell us, 'Dig deeper. If someone doesn't answer your call for comment, go to their office.'"

Mitoon Chowdhury of the Chattogram Bureau described Khalidi as an inspiration to journalists across Bangladesh.

"Toufique Imrose Khalidi is my editor, our editor. He has been an inspiration to countless journalists nationwide. He was our ever-patient guardian, our leader. His untimely death has left us without a guardian. Bangladesh's media industry has lost a guiding figure.

"We will always remember you."

Md Jaban Ali, a security guard at Red Crescent Concord Tower, where bdnews24.com has its office, was also visibly emotional.

"Toufique sir was a very good man. He treated us very well. I pray for him. May Allah grant him paradise," he said.

After spending around 20 minutes at the office premises, the refrigerated van carrying Khalidi's remains left for his home.