Students who have still failed one or two subjects following the re-evaluation of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exam answer scripts are being given the opportunity to sit supplementary examinations.

Eligible students will be able to fill out application forms for the retakes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Those who did not apply earlier will also be permitted to take advantage of this opportunity.

The decisions were taken by the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and the Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers Committee.

Application fees must be deposited via “Sonali Sheba” by Thursday under the new directive.

This marks the first time supplementary exams are being arranged for higher secondary students who failed one or two subjects.

The routine for the examinations, scheduled for Dec 1 to 15, has already been released.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee Chairman Prof Syed Akhtaruzzaman said: “There are students who initially failed three subjects, and upon re-evaluation of their answer scripts, it was found they passed two but failed one.

“The board committee took today’s decision so that they are not held back because of that single subject.”

Earlier in the morning, he had said that those who had not applied previously would have no scope to sit the supplementary exams, a stance reversed just a few hours later.

The re-evaluation results, including the rescrutiny of answer scripts, were published on Monday.

This year, 291,211 students applied for the re-evaluation of more than one million answer scripts, resulting in changed grades for 23,145 candidates.

Following the re-evaluation, 1,620 students newly secured a GPA-5, while 5,548 students who had initially failed passed the exams.