HSC rechecking raises GPA-5 tally by 1,620 as 5,548 failures turn into passes

A review of answer scripts from this year's Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations has earned another 1,620 students a GPA-5, while 5,548 candidates who initially failed have now passed.

Results published on Monday show that the grades of 23,145 candidates changed, accounting for 7.95 percent of all applicants.

As many as 291,211 students had sought a review of nearly 1.09 million answer scripts.

According to statistics from the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, Dhaka recorded the highest number of additional GPA-5 achievers at 465.

The figure was 274 in Mymensingh, 171 in the Madrasah Education Board, 163 in Jashore, 134 in Dinajpur, 120 in Cumilla, 101 in Chattogram, 77 in Sylhet, 56 in Rajshahi, 38 in the Technical Education Board and 21 in Barishal.

The Dhaka board received the most applications, with 81,794 candidates seeking reviews. Their results changed in 5,853 cases. The Madrasa board received the fewest applications, at 11,882, with 1,128 results revised.

A total of 1.24 million students sat the examinations under 11 education boards this year. Of them, 646,685 passed, giving an overall pass rate of 52.12 percent.

The results, published on Oct 31, initially showed 40,084 GPA-5 achievers, representing 6.2 percent of those who passed.