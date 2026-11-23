Real Madrid striker Endrick ruled out with thigh injury

Football - Mizuho Blue Challenge - Japan v Brazil - National Stadium - Nov 14, 2026 - Brazil’s Endrick warms up as a substitute. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Football - Mizuho Blue Challenge - Japan v Brazil - National Stadium - Nov 14, 2026 - Brazil’s Endrick warms up as a substitute. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe has been ruled out with an injury to his right thigh, the club said in a statement on Monday.

Endrick is likely to miss between two and three weeks, Spanish media reported.

Real Madrid face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Endrick is also at risk of missing games against Alaves, Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, Arsenal and Osasuna.

Endrick has appeared as a substitute in Real Madrid's last 4 games.

He has scored 1 goal and 1 assist in 8 appearances this season.

Real Madrid are also without Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio and Rodrygo Goes due injury.