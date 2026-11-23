The European Union’s response to violence surrounding Awami League activities has been “proportionate”, EU Ambassador Michael Miller has said.

He stressed that peaceful dissent must not cross into incitement or disorder.

Speaking at an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh, on Monday, Miller said the bloc had conveyed its message to authorities.

“Just now, we see that there are challenges in Bangladesh, but we also see that when we speak with the authorities, we pass the message that the response should be proportionate, and it is my understanding that the response is proportionate,” he said.

Miller said democratic societies allowed differences of opinion, but unlawful acts threatening public order and security, or encouraging violence, could not be accepted.

“Any organisation, including the European Union, that is founded on the rule of law and respect for human rights, is going to say yes to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, but no to any incitement to violence or hatred,” he said.

Asked about the Awami League’s political activities, Miller said the EU had no position on the previous regime and that his comments were personal.

He said the bloc wanted Bangladesh to be stable and prosperous, with justice, accountability for past human rights violations and respect for the rule of law.

He said he was confident the government had security under control and hoped for progress in the garment sector.

Miller said political transformation was complex and could not happen overnight, requiring years and reforms.

The EU had remained in close contact with the government to signal its support for reform, he said, adding that it hoped political parties in parliament would build broader consensus.

He said the previous Awami League government had hollowed out public trust in state institutions, stressing that democracy meant more than elections or parliament.

Recent weeks have seen crude bomb blasts and vehicles set ablaze in the capital and elsewhere.

In Gopalganj, a police station, a hospital and an MP’s house came under attack and were torched. Two people, including a Jatiotabadi Krishak Dal leader, were killed in a bus arson attack and other violence in Faridpur.

Two BNP leaders were killed in an attack on a procession in Narail. The homes of former ministers, MPs and other Awami League leaders and activists have also been attacked and set on fire.

Police and the government have blamed the Awami League for the acts of sabotage.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch chief Shafiqul Islam told a news conference on Wednesday that bomb blasts in the capital had increased around programmes organised by the party, which is banned from all political activities.