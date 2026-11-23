Two more dengue deaths take yearly toll to 520 in Bangladesh

Another two people have died from dengue in Bangladesh, while 1,367 patients have been admitted to hospitals over the past 24 hours.

The latest deaths take this year’s toll to 520, with the number of hospitalisations rising to 174,840, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In its bulletin on Monday, the health directorate said one person died in Dhaka Division and another in Chattogram Division in the 24 hours to 8am on Sunday.

Of the new patients, 630 were admitted in Dhaka Division, 167 in Chattogram, 141 in Khulna, 150 in Barishal, 160 in Rajshahi, 34 in Rangpur, 76 in Mymensingh and nine in Sylhet.

The health directorate has recorded dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised and 1,705 died.

More than 400 people died of dengue last year, with over 102,000 cases recorded.

Doctors have urged people to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding sites, drain water that has stood for more than three days and seek medical advice promptly if they develop a fever, rather than waiting for symptoms to worsen.