Lamine Yamal to miss Barcelona Champions League clash against Sabah

Barcelona said in a statement that Lamine Yamal will miss their Champions League tie with Sabah in Azerbaijan on Wednesday due to an ankle injury on Monday.

Discomfort in his right ankle will keep Lamine out of match.

Lamine played the full match in Barcelona's 3-2 win over Villarreal.

Barcelona say he is expected to be fit to face Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga this Sunday.

The 19-year-old forward has started all 17 Barcelona games this season.

Xavi Espart and Roony Bardghji will also miss Sabah match through injury.

Pau Cubarsi, Andreas Christensen and Rodri Hernandez are doubts.