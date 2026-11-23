Nahid says reform, justice and sovereignty must anchor Tarique’s unity call

National Citizen Party Convenor Nahid Islam says Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s call for political unity must rest on reform, justice and sovereignty.

Nahid outlined the party’s position after an NCP delegation met the prime minister on Monday.

Hasnat Abdullah, Akram Hossain and Akhter Hossen were in attendance.

Nahid blamed the crisis on worsening law and order, compromises over justice, failure to take a firm stance on the Awami League and unclear diplomacy with India.

He urged the government to prioritise reform in national unity to strengthen democracy.

Calling the Constitution Amendment Committee one-party, he demanded its dissolution, saying it obstructed the July Charter’s implementation.

He called for the Constitution Reform Council to be sworn in and the charter implemented according to the referendum result.

Nahid demanded a conclusion to the Awami League’s trial, stronger tribunal capacity, and the return of Sheikh Hasina and Osman Hadi’s killers to face the verdicts. He urged measures to protect July protesters.

Accusing India of enabling anti-Bangladesh activities by a “killer and genocidal party”, he cited cross-border rallies and a “misinformation campaign” over alleged persecution of Hindus.

He urged the government to highlight minority abuses in India and persecution and property seizures under the Awami League.

Nahid called for a fair share of Ganges waters before the treaty expires on Dec 12, and proposed a roadmap uniting July uprising forces and a “joint national foreign policy” on regional dominance.

“Success will depend not on discussions alone, but on visible steps and action by the government,” he said.