Fourteen former advisors to Bangladesh’s interim government have urged British authorities to investigate and prosecute those responsible for an alleged attack on National Citizen Party (NCP) Convenor Nahid Islam and his colleagues at an event in London.

The signatories -- Salehuddin Ahmed, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, CR Abrar, Asif Nazrul, Adilur Rahman Khan, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Farooq-e-Azam, Farida Akhter, Sharmeen Murshid, Sheikh Bashir Uddin, AFM Khalid Hossain, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Nurjahan Begum and Syeda Rizwana Hasan -- issued a joint statement on Wednesday, calling for action under British law, including anti-terrorism legislation.

They said the incident on Nov 16 was an attempt to seriously injure Nahid and his colleagues. At least six British citizens of Bangladeshi origin were injured, some requiring hospital treatment.

The former advisors portrayed the incident as part of a broader campaign to export violence beyond Bangladesh’s borders. They alleged that Awami League activists had recently set fire to police stations and the homes of newly elected lawmakers in Gopalganj and elsewhere, including MP Nusrat Tabassum and ruling-party MP SM Jilani.

Their statement also cited attacks on civilians, public facilities and public transport, as well as arson at more than three dozen Grameen Bank branches.

They urged Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to contact the British government to protect Bangladeshis and their leaders abroad and prevent fugitives from using the UK as a safe haven for violence.

They also called on the government to pursue legal action over arson, bomb attacks and targeted assaults, while expediting the trials of former ruling party leaders accused of crimes against humanity during the July Uprising.