Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called upon democratic forces both inside and outside parliament to unite on a single platform against the Awami League, labelling the party a “terrorist group”.

Addressing the closing fourth session of the parliament on Wednesday, he made the call citing recent incidents of arson, crude-bomb explosions, and attacks in several areas, including Gopalganj’s Tungipara.

He said, “To turn Bangladesh into a subservient state once again, this group [Awami League] -- which has been identified as a terrorist group both at home and abroad -- has once again engaged in terrorism against the country and its people.

“To prevent the resurgence of the fallen, defeated, and ousted ‘fascist’ evil forces and to thwart the conspiracy to turn the nation into a subservient state, what is needed right now is for all pro-democracy political forces, regardless of party affiliation, to stand together on one platform just like in 2024.”

“I call upon every democratic party represented in this parliament and all other democratic parties outside it: let us stand together unitedly on one platform against the subservient evil forces in the spirit of Nov 7 and Aug 5,” he added.

Both treasury and opposition bench members thumped their desks in support during his speech.

Allegations have been raised that leaders and activists of the Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League -- whose activities are banned -- used loudspeakers to rally before attacking and vandalising the Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj on Tuesday, as well as setting fire to the homes of local BNP leaders and activists, including local BNP MP SM Jilani.