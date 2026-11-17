Prime Minister's Information Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman has warned that fugitive Awami League figures are inviting serious trouble by inciting unrest across Bangladesh, saying they will pay the price for criminal acts.

He said local activists following orders from absconding leaders are committing criminal offences that carry severe consequences.

His warning followed Sunday's incident in Gopalganj, where hundreds of activists from the Awami League -- whose activities remain banned -- and its front organisations entered the district town on motorcycles, vans, buses, and trucks to march with oars and poles.

At a media briefing on government progress at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Zahed confirmed that joint forces deployed in Gopalganj since Monday will arrest everyone seen in photos and video clips of the rally and bring them to trial.

On policing, he said law enforcers must act effectively while using proportionate force so the government avoids repeating the excesses it once criticised.

"Even if you hold a simple procession in the name of the Awami League, that is illegal right now," he said, adding that the government will not tolerate vandalism, arson, or attacks on Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) homes.

Asked about Awami League sympathisers inside the administration, Zahed said past ties built during the party's long rule are not an issue, but active loyalty while serving as public servants poses a serious threat that the government has the tools to stop.

He accused the party of trying to exploit legitimate labour and public protests to stir instability, and said identified figures, including former Dhaka mayor Sayeed Khokon, and loyalists posing as civil servants are under the tightest surveillance.

Zahed also brushed aside concerns over the Awami League's planned Nov 19 programme, saying it will cause no trouble in Dhaka or anywhere else across the country.