An Israeli soldier stands guard near the site where an elderly Palestinian woman was killed during a clash between Israeli settlers and Palestinians, in Duyuk al-Tahta near Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Nov 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli soldier stands guard near the site where an elderly Palestinian woman was killed during a clash between Israeli settlers and Palestinians, in Duyuk al-Tahta near Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Nov 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian official television said on Tuesday that a Palestinian woman was killed and 10 others wounded by what it described as gunfire from Israeli settlers in the village of Duyuk al-Tahta, west of Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Yahya Mufreh, director of the emergency department at Jericho Government Hospital, told reporters the elderly woman had died after being shot in the head.

The Israeli military said the violence followed what it described as an attack on the outskirts of Jericho on Monday evening, in which Palestinians drove their vehicle into an Israeli vehicle before getting out with weapons and attacking its occupants.

It said rocks were then thrown at the Israelis, who opened fire to "remove the threat." There were Israeli and Palestinian casualties, it said, without giving further details or specifying whether the woman reported killed by Palestinian officials was among those shot.

The latest reported violence comes amid heightened tensions in the area following the arrival of a group of Israeli settlers who moved into Palestinian homes in the Jericho area in early November, preventing some Palestinian residents from accessing their properties and raising fears of further settler attacks.