Former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has been shown arrested in a case over a murder during the July Uprising, according to police.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (Media) Akhtar Hossain confirmed the development on Tuesday afternoon.

However, he could not immediately specify the exact murder case in which the former mayor has been implicated.

DMP Detective Branch (DB) chief Shafiqul Islam said Khokon had been shown arrested in a murder case at Dhanmondi Police Station over an incident during the July Uprising.

Earlier around 7am, Special Response Battalion (SRB) personnel detained Khokon from a house in Dhaka’s Baridhara before handing him over to the Detective Branch (DB) of police.

At the time of his detention, SRB's Law and Media Wing Director MZM Intekhab Chowdhury said the former mayor faces more than 30 cases, though authorities had yet to decide which specific case he would formally be arrested under.

Khokon, the son of former Dhaka mayor Mohammad Hanif and Awami League Executive Committee member, was elected DSCC mayor in 2015. He was not the party’s nominee in the next round of the mayoral election.