Pedestrians stand in front of a stock quotation board showing the Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 4, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Pedestrians stand in front of a stock quotation board showing the Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 4, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Asian shares followed Wall Street lower on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in technology companies after the US stepped up efforts to curb China's access to advanced AI chips, escalating the race for technological dominance.

South Korea's tech-heavy KOSPI and stocks in Taiwan fell more than 2 percent each, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.5 percent.

The weakness looked set to continue in Europe.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures were off 0.6 percent, while DAX futures and FTSE futures lost 0.54 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Overnight, Washington said it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia. The new rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to data centres like those in Thailand and Malaysia that Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models.

The move came just days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who worked at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

"This is a meaningful escalation because it extends restrictions from physically buying advanced chips to accessing their computing power remotely," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

"The impact could be significant for providers heavily reliant on Chinese customers training advanced AI models. They could face lower utilisation, weaker pricing and delays to expansion, while licensing uncertainty could make financing new projects harder."

Markets in China and Hong Kong also came under pressure, as shares of Chinese internet giants slid on concerns that greater restrictions on access to advanced chips would hinder their AI ambitions. Alibaba fell nearly 5 percent, while Baidu shed nearly 7 percent.

A key moment for markets on Tuesday will be Nvidia's earnings after the bell, with investors watching for signs of whether its debt-fuelled AI spending will continue into 2027 and how Huang's departure could affect the company's influence across the AI ecosystem.

"With a roughly 7.8 percent implied move and a strong beat-and-raise already embedded, the bar looks increasingly tied to forward growth, AI ecosystem financing and export-control risk rather than the quarter alone," said Torsten Sippel, UBS's head of voice cash trading for the Americas.

US stock futures were mixed, with Nasdaq futures up 0.17 percent, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.08 percent.

Concerns about the AI outlook continued to roil the metals market. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange languished near an over four-month low.

Dollar Gets Fed Lift

The US dollar rose to its strongest level since April 2025 on Tuesday, helped by growing bets on more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes as inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy persist.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar peaked at 103.69.

Markets now see a Fed hike next month as a certainty, and are pricing in a slim chance of a 50-basis-point move, with recent hawkish remarks from policymakers reinforcing expectations of tighter monetary policy.

"There will be another superfluity of Fed speakers this week, with almost zero probability for a turn back toward 'dovishness,'" said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie Group. "After all, nothing in the economic data since last week would warrant such a turn following the hawkish calls by the senior Fed staffers offered last week."

The strength in the dollar left the yen struggling near the key 160 level, leaving traders on alert for any intervention from Japanese authorities to shore up the currency.

The euro bottomed out at $1.0985, its lowest level since April 2025.

The Australian dollar last bought $0.6744, little changed after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's November board meeting released on Tuesday showed the majority of members judged that a hike this month was needed as inflation risks were still skewed to the upside and financial conditions might not be as restrictive as required.

In commodities, oil prices fell as expectations of a supply surplus — fuelled by recovering Middle East exports — overshadowed concerns about continued attacks on tankers in the region.

Brent crude futures declined 0.9 percent to $91.64 a barrel, while US crude lost roughly 1 percent to $84.90 per barrel.

Spot gold edged 0.6 percent higher to $3,879.59 an ounce.