Asian shares fall before Nvidia earnings, Anthropic IPO test tech rally

Asian shares fell on Monday after a whiplash week capped by the shock exit of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO, with the chipmaker's earnings and Anthropic's IPO this week set to test whether the AI-fuelled bull market still has further to run.

Also later in the week, US President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen to discuss nuclear arms reduction and the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's October policy meeting are due on Wednesday, while a parade of Fed speakers will also be on the bill this week. Markets will be alert for any hint of policymakers being receptive to the idea of an outsized 50-basis-point interest rate hike next month.

In Asia on Monday, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6 percent, while South Korea slipped 0.2 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3 percent, while Nasdaq futures NQc1 bounced 0.5 percent.

Nvidia, the poster child of a four-year US bull market, has seen its market value tumble from about $5.8 trillion in early October to $3.9 trillion as of Friday, LSEG data showed, as investors rushed for the exit after Huang's departure.

Analysts expect earnings growth of 90 percent on revenue of $109 billion in Nvidia's fiscal third quarter when its earnings are due on Tuesday, LSEG data showed, with all eyes on whether the chipmaker will stick to its bullish outlook for next year under new management.

"Options markets imply an earnings-day move of approximately +/-7 percent, yet I question whether the quarterly numbers will carry their usual significance," said Chris Weston, head of research at foreign exchange brokerage Pepperstone.

"Nvidia may well deliver another exceptional beat and raise at tomorrow's earnings, but investors are increasingly trying to value a business in FY2028 and FY2029 potentially without the individual who architected its competitive advantage."

The Financial Times reported Huang has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning as CEO. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Nvidia needs to "go outside the company" for a new CEO.

Just two days after Nvidia's earnings, trading in Claude chatbot creator Anthropic is scheduled to begin, setting up a real-time barometer for sentiment on the AI trade. The firm's IPO has drawn more institutional interest than SpaceX, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

US Dollar Lifts with Yields

Data on Friday showed US producer prices rose in October a touch less than markets had expected, though there were signs that inflation pressure was broadening. Together with a hotter-than-forecast consumer price index report, Friday's figures led analysts to estimate a 0.3 percent rise in core personal consumption expenditure for October, which would be the third successive monthly increase at that pace.

The PCE index is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation when considering whether to change its policy interest rate.

Fed funds futures imply a quarter-point rate hike next month is essentially locked in, while odds for a 50-basis-point move lengthened to 6 percent from 12 percent a day earlier. A total tightening of 90 basis points is priced in by late next year.

In San Francisco on Monday, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is set to tell a public forum that artificial intelligence will reshape the US economy, but how the region's new tech boom evolves, and on what timetable, is a wild card for central bankers.

In government debt, US Treasuries were steady after rate-hike expectations prompted their biggest weekly fall since April last year, when the trigger was Trump's so-called Liberation Day tariffs. Two-year yields were little changed at 4.8652 percent after surging 35 basis points last week.

Ten-year yields were flat at 5.1433 percent, having jumped 29 bps to be back above the psychologically important 5 percent level.

The US dollar lifted with yield support, rising 1.1 percent last week against major peers to its highest since April last year. The dollar index was steady at 103.42 on Monday.

In commodities, oil prices were mostly steady after two weeks of decline. Brent futures fell 0.2 percent to $95.69 a barrel, having dropped 2.5 percent last week, while US crude futures edged 0.1 percent higher to $88.68, after falling by a similar amount last week.

Non-interest-bearing gold bounced 0.3 percent to $3,891 an ounce, having fallen 4.6 percent last week.