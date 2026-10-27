October 27, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Asian stocks surge as Anthropic IPO lifts sentiment ahead of earnings, central banks

Concerns over AI spending linger ahead of big tech earnings

Asian stocks surge as Anthropic IPO lifts sentiment ahead of earnings, central banks
A man walks in front of an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei stock prices quotation board inside a conference hall in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 11:45 AM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 11:45 AM

Asian stocks surged on Tuesday as AI bellwether Anthropic's eagerly anticipated IPO filing lifted risk appetite ahead of tech earnings that will be a test for the AI trade, and central bank meetings that will influence near-term interest rates.

Claude-owner Anthropic disclosed steep loss and red-hot revenue growth in its filing for a US initial public offering, as investors increasingly dissect the potential payoff from massive AI spending and its profitability.

Also boosting sentiment was Meta Platforms' plans to raise up to $95 billion in its largest-ever equity fundraising.

The currency markets are muted ahead of policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, with economists expecting all three to stand pat on interest rates, leaving the focus on comments from policymakers to gauge the rates outlook. 

In stocks, tech-heavy South Korea's KOSPI gained more than 4percent  in early trading while Japan's Nikkei was 1.9 percent  higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.2 percent.

Nasdaq futures was up 0.4percent  after US chip stocks rose 2.8 percent  in overnight trade, clocking its biggest one-day jump in a month. European stock futures dipped 0.23 percent .

More than a third of S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report earnings this week, including hyperscalers Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon.com.

"Given the increased AI scrutiny of late and circular arrangements, investors will want evidence that demand is broadening beyond these interconnected relationships to support the continued infrastructure expansion," said Anthony Saglimbene, Ameriprise's chief market strategist.

"Investors need confidence that aggressive capex spending reflects durable business needs and that profitability will hold up as new infrastructure comes into service," he said.

Brent crude futures eased 0.7 percent  to $114.95 a barrel, drifting away from a six-month high as investors weighed the potential for a resolution in the US-Israeli war with Iran, keeping supply fears at bay though sentiment remained fragile.

Nick Twidale, chief market strategist at ATFX Global, said supply remains the key concern, and any developments that threaten physical exports could see Brent quickly retest recent highs and potentially push back towards $120.

The nearly eight-month-old war has rippled across West Asia, sending oil prices higher, stoking inflation worries and upending the global interest rates outlook, sharpening the focus on the central bank decisions this week.

Fed policymakers have telegraphed they will not raise short-term borrowing costs again this week, but with inflation concerns still front and centre, investors believe a rate-hike pause will not last for long. Traders are pricing in a hike from the Fed in December.

"Can we expect (US) growth to hold up in an environment of higher rates?," Geng Ngarmboonanant, head of macro and policy, multi-asset solutions, JP Morgan Asset Management, said.

"We think yes. We believe the US economy is going to be able to manage through higher interest rates."

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note was steady at 4.992 percent, staying below 5 percent  which it breached in September as investors scurried to Treasuries for safety during stock market tumult over AI worries.

The Japanese yen has been the haven of choice in currency markets and was last at 157.72 per dollar ahead of the BOJ decision on Friday.

The Japanese central bank is widely expected to declare victory in a nearly 14-year battle to hit its 2 percent  inflation target on Friday and emphasise the risk that prices could overshoot, signalling the chance of an interest rate hike as soon as December.

In commodities, gold eased a touch and was last at $4,013.70 per ounce.

Related Stories
Asian shares wobble as tech rout boosts bonds
Asian shares wobble as tech rout boosts bonds
Asian stocks skid, Wall St and bonds aided by oil slip
Asian stocks skid, Wall St and bonds aided by oil slip
Asian markets sell off as AI trades crumble
Asian markets sell off as AI trades crumble
Asia shares weaker, oil up
Asia shares weaker, oil up
Read More
174 Bangladeshis return from Libya
174 Bangladeshis return from Libya
Illegal drug dens demolished in Gendaria’s Ghuntighar
Illegal drug dens demolished in Gendaria’s Ghuntighar
Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Arnab nears India
Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Arnab nears India
Age limit for lawyer enrolment to take effect in 2030
Age limit for lawyer enrolment to take effect in 2030
Read More
Opinion

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa
Read More