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Oil prices fall on expectations of coming supply surplus

IEA says fourth-quarter supply will exceed demand by 1.7 million bpd

Oil prices fall on expectations of coming supply surplus
FILE PHOTO: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, Nov 9, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 09:49 AM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 09:48 AM

Oil prices fell on Monday on expectations of a supply surplus as shipments from West Asia ‌through the Strait of Hormuz have been nearly restored to pre-war levels and the US took steps to support moving fuel cargoes between domestic ports.

Brent futures were down 47 cents, or 0.49 percent, to $95.37 a barrel by 0145 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 23 cents, or 0.26 percent, to $88.33.

Oil closed lower on Friday as the market weighed signs of lowering geopolitical risk from the US-Israeli war against Iran, now in its ninth month. The benchmarks fell 16 percent and 13 percent , respectively, the prior week.

The world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand despite continued attacks on shipping.

"For the first time since the US-Iran conflict began, traders are actively contemplating the possibility of excess supply rather than persistent tightness. That shift in narrative is clearly dampening the tone," said Tim Waterer, chief analyst at KCM Trade.

Oil supply will average 105 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, 1.7 million bpd higher than forecast demand, the IEA said. The IEA had previously forecast a fourth-quarter supply deficit.

The agency also gave more details of remaining volumes to come from a record release ‌of oil from its members' emergency reserves pledged in March, saying 71 million barrels would be made available by the end of February including 15 million barrels of diesel to ease market tightness.

Prices were also pressured down by the US decision to extend a waiver of a shipping law that will continue to allow foreign-flagged ships to transport oil and fuels such as gasoline and diesel more easily between US ports.

US President Donald Trump extended for 90 days a waiver of the Jones Act, which requires US-flagged ships to carry cargo between US ports, a White House official said on Friday.

Waiving the rule opens up the number of tankers available to carry commodities betweenUS ports.

Still, Waterer noted that while supply was loosening, shipping rates remained high, putting a floor on oil prices.

while the S&P 500 shed four-tenths of a percent and the Nasdaq lost almost one percent.

Rates remain high because of the risks the tankers face carrying crude through the Strait of Hormuz and because the number of ships tied up in shuttling oil through the waterway for transfer to other ships that take shipments to refineries has reduced the vessel supply.

On Sunday night, Iran's navy said that an oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.

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