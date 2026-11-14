November 14, 2026

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Police yet to arrest anyone over ‘attack’ on Dhaka’s Durbin Bangla restaurant

Restaurant staff have identified at least 10 suspects from CCTV footage, police say

Police yet to arrest anyone over ‘attack’ on Dhaka’s Durbin Bangla restaurant

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 10:40 PM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 10:40 PM

Police have yet to make an arrest over the vandalism at Durbin Bangla, a popular restaurant in Dhaka’s Mohakhali, following a dispute over seating, even as the restaurant has filed a case.

Banani Police chief Md Salahuddin said the case was filed on Friday night, naming at least 10 people and around 100 unidentified others.

He told bdnews24.com at 8pm on Saturday that the restaurant identified several suspects from CCTV footage. “We are looking into them and trying to arrest them.”

Attempts to reach owner Shafin Baig for comment were unsuccessful.

The restaurant has drawn attention on social media for its breakfast and other dishes. On holidays in particular, people from across the capital go there for breakfast.

The crowds are so big that queues form outside and many wait their turn for a seat, so a separate waiting area has been set aside.

A video of the attack has gone viral, showing some people smashing up the restaurant while a few police personnel try to hold them back.

The attack took place between 11am and 11:30am on Friday. A Banani Police Station patrol team reached the scene but could not stop the attackers, who got past the officers and wrecked the restaurant. No glass is left on either side of it.

Shafin described the incident to friends and well-wishers at the scene that day. “A young man came first and took a seat the moment a chair was vacated. A family had been waiting for that spot, and an argument broke out when he sat down.

“One of our staff went to settle the matter. Guessing the young man was probably a student, our staffer offered him another spot. But that made him furious and he walked out of the restaurant.”

“A while later he came back with a few others and first beat up our staffer Khalil outside the restaurant. Then the vandalism began. The whole incident is on our CCTV footage,” he added.

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