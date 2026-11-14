November 14, 2026

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Alaska elects first Democratic governor since 1998, US media project

The victory is set to give Democrats control of 30 state governorships next year

Alaska elects first Democratic governor since 1998, US media project
Supporters pose with Democratic candidate for Alaska Governor Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins during an election night watch party, in Anchorage, Alaska, US, Nov 3, 2026. REUTERS/Emily Mesner

Reuters

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 09:47 PM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 09:47 PM

Democratic candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has been elected governor of Alaska, according to projections by the Associated Press and NBC News, the latest win for the party in a wave of midterm state government and US congressional election victories.

Kreiss-Tomkins, 37, a former Alaska state lawmaker, defeated three Republican candidates, including one backed by US President Donald Trump.

Alaska has not elected a Democratic governor since 1998, according to US media projections.

Kreiss-Tomkins' victory would give Democrats 30 state governorships next year, following the Nov 3 midterm elections.

He campaigned on reducing the cost of living, fully funding public schools and regulating data centre construction.

Kreiss-Tomkins was endorsed by Republican US Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the few members of her party willing to break with Trump on some foreign and domestic issues.

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