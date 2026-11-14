Alaska elects first Democratic governor since 1998, US media project

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 09:47 PM
Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 09:47 PM
Democratic candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has been elected governor of Alaska, according to projections by the Associated Press and NBC News, the latest win for the party in a wave of midterm state government and US congressional election victories.
Kreiss-Tomkins, 37, a former Alaska state lawmaker, defeated three Republican candidates, including one backed by US President Donald Trump.
Alaska has not elected a Democratic governor since 1998, according to US media projections.
Kreiss-Tomkins' victory would give Democrats 30 state governorships next year, following the Nov 3 midterm elections.
He campaigned on reducing the cost of living, fully funding public schools and regulating data centre construction.
Kreiss-Tomkins was endorsed by Republican US Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the few members of her party willing to break with Trump on some foreign and domestic issues.