Alaska elects first Democratic governor since 1998, US media project

Supporters pose with Democratic candidate for Alaska Governor Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins during an election night watch party, in Anchorage, Alaska, US, Nov 3, 2026. REUTERS/Emily Mesner

Supporters pose with Democratic candidate for Alaska Governor Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins during an election night watch party, in Anchorage, Alaska, US, Nov 3, 2026. REUTERS/Emily Mesner

Democratic candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has been elected governor of Alaska, according to projections by the Associated Press and NBC News, the latest win for the party in a wave of midterm state government and US congressional election victories.

Kreiss-Tomkins, 37, a former Alaska state lawmaker, defeated three Republican candidates, including one backed by US President Donald Trump.

Alaska has not elected a Democratic governor since 1998, according to US media projections.

Kreiss-Tomkins' victory would give Democrats 30 state governorships next year, following the Nov 3 midterm elections.

He campaigned on reducing the cost of living, fully funding public schools and regulating data centre construction.

Kreiss-Tomkins was endorsed by Republican US Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the few members of her party willing to break with Trump on some foreign and domestic issues.