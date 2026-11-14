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‘Bomb-like object’ found on Jamalpur railway overpass

Police cordon off the area after pedestrians spot a wire-fitted object wrapped in red plastic

‘Bomb-like object’ found on Jamalpur railway overpass

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 09:40 PM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 09:40 PM

A suspicious object wrapped in red plastic has been found on a railway overpass in Jamalpur town, triggering panic among locals.

Police and Fire Service personnel have cordoned off the area.

The object was spotted on Saturday evening by pedestrians crossing the overpass, Jamalpur Sadar Police Station chief Nazmus Sakib said.

Image

The pedestrians suspected it was a bomb because wires were attached to both sides before alerting police.

Officer Sakib said it was not yet clear whether the object was a bomb. Police were trying to retrieve it and had sought specialists from higher authorities to examine it.

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